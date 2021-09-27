Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $8.32 Million in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 291,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,316,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.72% of ESSA Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $8,264,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $53,040,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $9,198,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 158,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 110,442 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX opened at $8.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a market cap of $336.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.56. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,540,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

