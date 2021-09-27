Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $41.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 881,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $41,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 820,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,224,000 after purchasing an additional 144,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $47.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.96.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

