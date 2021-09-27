Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Holdings in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998,701 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in ThredUp were worth $51,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,860,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

TDUP opened at $20.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.20 million. Research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,176,914 shares of company stock valued at $27,186,900.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

