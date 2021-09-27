Arcblock Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.49 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. Arcblock has a market cap of $13.99 million and $10.49 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00054694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00123548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011669 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00043268 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

