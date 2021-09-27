AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. AquaBounty Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,549.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:AQB opened at $4.11 on Friday. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 80.65, a current ratio of 81.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQB. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter worth $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

