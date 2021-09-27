Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Marco Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.1% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $54,315,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 455,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $62,448,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 207,992 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,487,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 804,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,224,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 77,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.51. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

