Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 227 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dollar General by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $217.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.39. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

