Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,007 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 45,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.62.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $211.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $122.62 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.