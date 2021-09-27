Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDOG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $51.59 on Monday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85.

