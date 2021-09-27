Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $742,000 Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,680,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 158,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $217.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.12. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,554,386.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.15, for a total transaction of $140,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,714,616.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,052 shares of company stock worth $4,412,445 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

