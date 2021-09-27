Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $55,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $557,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $71.10 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.68.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.