Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 84,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.92.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $202.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.75. The stock has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $129.23 and a one year high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

