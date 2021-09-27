Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.90.

AIRC stock opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.83. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 22.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 35.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 16.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 19.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

