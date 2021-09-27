Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 309.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of TSE:ATE remained flat at $C$1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. 53,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,567. The company has a market cap of C$62.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 20.24 and a current ratio of 21.59. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$7.52.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

