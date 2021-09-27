Anchor Neural World (ANW) Market Cap Tops $11.05 Million

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. Anchor Neural World has a market capitalization of $11.05 million and approximately $28.85 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Anchor Neural World coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Anchor Neural World

Anchor Neural World (ANW) is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official website is an-va.com . Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

