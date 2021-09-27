Analyzing Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC)

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alimco Financial and Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Silicon Motion Technology $539.52 million 4.86 $79.75 million $2.28 32.93

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Alimco Financial and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A Silicon Motion Technology 16.27% 18.30% 14.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alimco Financial and Silicon Motion Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Silicon Motion Technology 0 1 5 0 2.83

Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus price target of $102.17, suggesting a potential upside of 36.10%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Alimco Financial has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats Alimco Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics. The company was founded in November 1995 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

