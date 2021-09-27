Analyzing Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Taysha Gene Therapies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $370,000.00 786.76 -$19.31 million ($1.08) -6.81 Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$60.01 million ($3.40) -5.89

Cardiff Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies. Cardiff Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taysha Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cardiff Oncology and Taysha Gene Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 13 0 3.00

Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 244.20%. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus price target of $44.31, suggesting a potential upside of 121.10%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Taysha Gene Therapies.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Taysha Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -5,830.38% -21.65% -20.59% Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -45.81% -41.58%

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. The firm’s clinical programs include KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), Resistant Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) and relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments; and collaboration with Yale University to advance mini-gene payloads for an AAV gene therapy for the treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

