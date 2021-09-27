Analysts Set Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Price Target at $19.25

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEBR. Bank of America began coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

WEBR opened at $15.41 on Friday. Weber has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

