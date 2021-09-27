Analysts Set American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) PT at C$4.81

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of HOT.UN stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting C$4.35. The company had a trading volume of 167,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$342.07 million and a P/E ratio of -5.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.22. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$4.74.

In related news, Director Robert Francis O’neill acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,528,948.35.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.