Analysts Expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.40. SP Plus posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%.

SP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in SP Plus by 106,057.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $32.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

