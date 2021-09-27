Analysts Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Million

Equities analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to report $2.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $9.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 million to $9.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.23 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $26.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of DRRX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. 9,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,367. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. DURECT has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $324.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DURECT by 879.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,620 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 11,306.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,404 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DURECT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after buying an additional 631,869 shares during the period. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

