Analysts Expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.33). AC Immune reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%.

ACIU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Sunday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:ACIU traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,091. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $520.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,545,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,600 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,923 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 185,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

