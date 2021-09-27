Analysts Anticipate Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.24. Yum China reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.72.

NYSE YUMC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $62.55. Yum China has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Yum China by 67.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Yum China by 26.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,028 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Yum China by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Yum China by 98.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,580 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

