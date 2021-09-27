Analysts Anticipate Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Warner Music Group posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year sales of $5.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMG. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $44.21 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 80.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

