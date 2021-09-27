Analysts Anticipate Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to post $213.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $214.68 million and the lowest is $212.24 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year sales of $758.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $757.78 million to $758.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis.

UPST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.55.

UPST stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.61. 22,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,338. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $346.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.37.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,076,466 shares of company stock worth $438,511,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after acquiring an additional 538,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

