Analysts Anticipate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.74. Ulta Beauty reported earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $15.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.57 to $15.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $17.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $381.78. 15,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,896. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.90.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 82.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

