Analysts Anticipate SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. SPS Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

SPSC stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.67. 16,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 135.32 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $73.56 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average of $108.60.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

