Analysts Anticipate NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.08. NIKE reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.78.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $149.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.95 and its 200-day moving average is $147.80. The company has a market cap of $236.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.