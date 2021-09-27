Analysts Anticipate Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to Post $0.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.49. Incyte posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on INCY shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,493 shares of company stock worth $2,735,797. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Incyte by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

