Analysts Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce sales of $35.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.90 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $35.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.47 million to $141.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $131.14 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%.

HMLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. lifted their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Höegh LNG Partners stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $5.20. 8,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $173.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $18.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $218,000. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

