Analysts Anticipate Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to announce sales of $5.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $62.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $21.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 million to $31.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $35.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on EDIT. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth $708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 35.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 95,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.71. 1,170,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,751. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

