Analysts Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.63. CF Industries posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,092.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

NYSE:CF traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $56.54. 148,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,883,000 after buying an additional 571,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,478,000 after buying an additional 374,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CF Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,895,000 after buying an additional 510,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after buying an additional 215,396 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.