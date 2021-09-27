Analysts Anticipate Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16).

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIRC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

NYSE AIRC traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $49.03. 20,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,830. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 101.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

