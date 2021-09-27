Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 117.0% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

ADI stock opened at $178.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $178.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.58. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.