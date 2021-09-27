Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) PT Lowered to $38.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

COLD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.71.

NYSE COLD opened at $30.70 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 46.3% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after buying an additional 97,269 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,023,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,375,000 after buying an additional 292,668 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

