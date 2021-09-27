American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AOUT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of AOUT stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,168. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $362.75 million and a PE ratio of 18.30. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski bought 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth $8,383,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth $526,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth $7,001,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth $2,586,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

