American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:ACC opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $52.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,891,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,848 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 348,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after buying an additional 45,111 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,393,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after buying an additional 41,482 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

