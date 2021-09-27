American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,278 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $21.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The business’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

