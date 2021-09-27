Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Amedisys comprises 0.8% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Amedisys worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Amedisys by 55.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.14.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $155.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.98. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.52 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

