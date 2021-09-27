Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 90.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,375.61 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,418.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,355.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,146.65.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

