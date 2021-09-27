Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

PINE has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $20.24 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $206.23 million, a PE ratio of 114.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 81,418 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth $798,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 245,533 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth $96,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

