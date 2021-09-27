Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 37.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.6% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,825.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,768.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,472.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,407.68 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

