Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Position Decreased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,733 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,319,000 after purchasing an additional 149,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after acquiring an additional 94,114 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,627,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,733,000 after acquiring an additional 23,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,454,000 after acquiring an additional 77,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $187.40 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $209.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.67) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,636. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

