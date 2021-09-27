Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,830 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial comprises about 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.06% of Ally Financial worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 208,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 40,619 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,971,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,261,000 after buying an additional 167,894 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 64,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,555,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 571,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,505,000 after buying an additional 140,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $52.37 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,209,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

