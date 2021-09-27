Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 229,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,910 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $140,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Align Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,148,000 after acquiring an additional 32,673 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Align Technology by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $725.24 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.17 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $692.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.94.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

