Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Alcoa by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 183,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 111,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,313,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,390,000 after buying an additional 360,620 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of AA opened at $48.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $51.89.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

