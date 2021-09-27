Agree Realty Co. (ADC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on October 14th

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 167.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

NYSE ADC traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $67.92. 4,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,440. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agree Realty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,544 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.26% of Agree Realty worth $61,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

