AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to Issue Sep 21 Dividend of $0.12 on October 12th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) declared a sep 21 dividend on Monday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 51.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

Shares of AGNC opened at $16.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,148 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

