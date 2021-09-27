Aeron Hits Market Cap of $1,864.87 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 146.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Aeron coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $1,864.87 and $15,968.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00054942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00125833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00043416 BTC.

Aeron Profile

ARNX is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

