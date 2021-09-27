Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,446 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 701,948 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 80.2% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 608,334 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,983,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,350,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after buying an additional 110,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 90,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGLE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $7.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $376.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $62,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

